You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

US dollar net longs fall

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

SPECULATORS pared back net long bets on the US dollar after a nearly two-year high the previous week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was US$28.48 billion in the week ended Dec. 11, compared with US$31.12 billion the previous week. The speculative market has been long on the dollar since mid-June.

US dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a broader measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real, and Russian rouble, the US dollar posted a net long position of US$28.84 billion, compared with US$32.09 billion week earlier.

After extreme positioning the previous week, dollar net longs pulled back, dropping after three straight weeks of increases.

The decline in net long positions is now consistent with growing bearishness in the dollar, as investors have repriced rate hike expectations to reflect a more dovish Federal Reserve worried about tame inflation and external factors such as the US-China trade saga.

Market participants increasingly believe the Fed will still hike rates this week, but will likely pause and become more data dependent.

"We think there is a possibility that the days of the dollar's reign as king of FX could be numbered," said Fawad Razaqzada, analyst at FOREX.com in London. "The Fed may very well signal a pause in near future rate hikes after potentially tightening its belt one more time next week, owing in part to ongoing uncertainties."

In the cryptocurrency market, speculators' net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures totalled a record low of 913 contracts in the latest week, down from 976 the previous week, data showed. Bitcoin, however, remains enmeshed in a protracted slump that began earlier this year. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

What's a growth stock here depends on who you ask

US Fed expected to hike rates; focus to shift to policy statement, new forecasts

Bean there, done that

SIA Engineering Company to sell Australian unit for A$4.5m

Rupiah sovereign bonds beckon

Editor's Choice

Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

BT_20181215_LTCRUISE15_3644367.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Transport

Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020

BT_20181215_NRBRUNCHP1_3644529.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Brunch

All together now: The growing co-living scene in Singapore

Most Read

1 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
2 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
3 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
4 SingPost names Singapore chief, reports seasonal parcel surge
5 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

Must Read

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_JLIMG_3644635.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Consumer

Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others

BT_20181217_JALISTICLE17_36451241.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Infographics

Singapore economy: 7 factors to watch in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening