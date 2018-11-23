You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

US dollar slips for second day in quiet trading

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE dollar edged lower for a second consecutive day on Thursday as greater risk appetite encouraged investors to sell the greenback after a recent rally.

Indicators of risk in the currency markets such as the euro against the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar flashed green, though gains were tiny, since US markets were shut for Thanksgiving Day.

"Markets are on a slightly stronger footing today though moves are unlikely to be large given the US markets are closed," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Against a basket of other currencies, the dollar slipped 0.1 per cent at 96.65, retreating away from a near 1½-year high of 97.693, hit earlier this month.

The euro rose 0.1 per cent as investors grew cautiously optimistic about the near-term outlook, after tensions in the European bond market receded slightly over Italy's budget negotiations with the European Union.

World markets have settled into a holding pattern with stock markets firmer across the board and eyes shifting to next week's G-20 summit and the weekend EU summit on Brexit.

The latest bout of dollar weakness comes as investors start to question how many times the Federal Reserve can raise interest rates in 2019 without risking a slowdown in the US economy, which has held up so far as borrowing costs have risen.

According to a Reuters poll published on Tuesday, the median analyst forecast is for three more increases next year, taking the federal funds rate to 3.00 to 3.25 per cent by end of 2019. But the third rate rise is a close call.

The poll also showed economists now put the probability of a US recession in the next two years at a median 35 per cent.

Elsewhere, the British pound was little changed at US$1.2775 as traders await clarity on the progress of a Brexit agreement.

"Until an agreement is reached, sterling will remain under pressure because with each passing day, the risk of a no deal Brexit grows," said Kathy Lien, managing director of currency strategy at BK Asset Management in a note. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_noble_221118_4.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

Most Read

1 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
2 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
5 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Must Read

BP_SGbiz_221118_32.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q3 GDP grew 2.2%, below street estimates; MTI narrows 2018 forecast to 3-3.5%

doc72vj8tzd5w9122dqkca3_doc6zoskzoavaw1kihj4ap4.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGtrade_221118_33.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports grow for 5th quarter in a row in Q3, posts 8% jump

Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

IMDA puts up seed funding to boost blockchain adoption by enterprises

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening