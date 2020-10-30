US dollar stabilises, riskier currencies remain subdued

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
London
THE US dollar edged up slightly on Thursday and riskier currencies remained subdued, with markets worried about Europe's second wave of coronavirus infections, and cautious ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB)'s meeting.
Rapidly rising Covid-19 infection rates in Europe...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes