US: Dow has best daily gain for year; indices up sharply for May

THE Dow and S&P 500 ended higher on Friday (May 31) and the Dow registered its biggest daily percentage gain since November 2023 as month-end repositioning drove a late sharp rally, with all three major indexes posting strong gains for May.

Almost all of the major S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with the energy sector up 2.5 per cent. The technology sector closed slightly in the red.

“We definitely saw a spike in volume toward the end,” said Joe Saluzzi, co-founder and co-head of Equity Trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey, noting it was probably related to month-end repositioning.

Volume on US exchanges totaled 14.60 billion shares, compared with the 12.56 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

The US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.3 per cent last month, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis reported, matching the unrevised gain in March. It also showed consumer spending slowed more than expected.

“People were pleased that it wasn’t hotly surprising but also underneath the surface, the consumer continues to show a little bit of strain,” said Carol Schleif, chief investment officer at the BMO family office in Minneapolis.

SEE ALSO Move to faster settlements for US securities has gone smoothly: SEC chair

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Traders of futures tied to the Fed policy rate added to bets of roughly even odds that the central bank will begin to cut rates in September and boosted the chances of a second rate cut in December to about the same probability.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 574.84 points, or 1.5 per cent, to 38,686.32. The S&P 500 gained 42.03 points, or 0.8 per cent, at 5,277.51 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.06 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 16,735.02.

For the month, the S&P 500 rose about 4.8 per cent, the Nasdaq jumped 6.9 per cent and the Dow climbed 2.4 per cent.

Stocks were down for the week, however, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq breaking five-week winning streaks. For the week, the S&P 500 fell about 0.5 per cent, the Nasdaq declined 1.1 per cent and the Dow fell 0.9 per cent.

On Friday, shares of Dell fell 17.9 per cent after it forecast current-quarter profit below market estimates and signalled that higher costs to build servers that meet heavy AI workloads would dent its annual margins.

Among gainers, Zscaler jumped 8.5 per cent after the security solutions provider forecast fourth-quarter results above estimates.

Gap surged 28.6 per cent after the apparel maker raised its annual sales forecast and its first-quarter results beat market expectations, in fresh signs that its turnaround strategy was starting to work.

Trump Media & Technology Group fell 5.3 per cent after a New York jury convicted former President Donald Trump of falsifying documents to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star ahead of the 2016 elections.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.94-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.51-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and six new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 55 new highs and 100 new lows. REUTERS