US$ hits 3-month lows amid Fed easing speculation

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
London
THE US dollar dropped to a three-month low amid speculation the US Federal Reserve would announce that it intends to keep a recent rise in bond yields in check.
Concern about possible measures or even a simple statement of intent by the Fed to hold down the yields of US...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes