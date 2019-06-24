You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

US$ hits 3-month lows on US rate cut bets

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

THE dollar fell on Friday to three-month lows against a basket of currencies on bets that the Federal Reserve would start lowering interest rates, while the yen rose to a five-month high versus the dollar on growing tensions between Iran and the United States.

The greenback's weakness propelled the euro to three-month highs. The single currency was also buoyed by stronger-than-forecast survey data on French and German business activity.

The dollar extended its losses for three straight sessions since the Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalled that it was prepared to lower interest rates later this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Fed and the European Central Bank last week hinted they were open to ease policies to counter a global economic slowdown, exacerbated by global trade tensions. "Now it's going to be a horse-race between the Fed and ECB on policy easing," said Ed Al-Hussainy, senior rates and currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in Minneapolis.

The focus now shifts to whether Washington and Beijing can resolve their trade dispute at a summit in Japan next week of leaders from the Group of 20 leading world economies.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to meet at the G-20, but analysts say chances of a decisive breakthrough are low.

The greenback was 0.67 per cent lower at US$1.1368 per euro after touching US$1.1334, the lowest since March 22.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was 0.42 per cent lower at 96.219 after hitting 96.204, the lowest since March 21.

The dollar enjoyed a brief respite on news of stronger-than-forecast sales in US existing homes in May. The encouraging news offset IHS Markit data that showed manufacturing growth weakened to its most sluggish level since September 2009 in June, while services sector activity slumped to its lowest level since February 2016.

Friday's US data did not change traders' expectations that the Fed would lower key lending rates, as early as July. They priced in the probability that policymakers will have reduced rates by at least 75 basis points by year-end, based on calculations by CME Group's FedWatch tool on its interest rates futures.

The yen moved to 107.045 per dollar during Asian trading, which was its strongest level since Jan 3. It was last down 0.08 per cent at 107.4 yen per dollar. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: 20th anniversary of Sias

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

CapBridge, UOB in deal to provide companies in Asia with access to private capital

Getting into the heart of the community

Factors aligned for gold's resurgence as price edges up

Osaka meeting between US and China hogs the limelight

Editor's Choice

Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KRSKY_3816498.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Real Estate

40% of Sky Everton units sold

Most Read

1 Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan
2 Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine
3 Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers
4 Show me the money: What's wrong with the startups picture?
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Cromwell E-Reit, Straits Trading, Del Monte

Must Read

Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KELPMLEE24_3816328.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Bloc on its own cannot control big powers, but together can make their voices heard: PM Lee

Jun 24, 2019
ASEAN Business

Small businesses across Asia-Pacific turning to new funding sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening