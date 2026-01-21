US inflation, not geopolitics, remains biggest risk to markets in 2026, says this chief investment strategist

LGT Private Banking’s Stefan Hofer cautions that market volatility will be ‘much higher’ this year

LGT's Stefan Hofer says it remains broadly "risk-on" for 2026, underpinned by strong corporate earnings, especially in the US. PHOTO: LGT PRIVATE BANKING

[SINGAPORE] A resurgence in US inflation – rather than geopolitical flashpoints or political rhetoric – poses the biggest threat to financial markets in 2026, said Stefan Hofer, chief investment strategist of LGT Private Banking.

While recent developments, including fresh tensions between the US and Europe following President Donald Trump’s comments on Greenland, have shaken global markets and weighed on the US dollar, Hofer said that investors are ultimately guided by economic fundamentals rather than political noise.

In an interview with The Business Times, Hofer said that the latest market sell-off reflects heightened sensitivity to headlines, but not a fundamental shift in how investors assess risk.