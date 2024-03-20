US: Muted start for Wall Street as attention turns to Fed

WALL Street was range bound at open on Wednesday (Mar 20) as investors awaited the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s meeting, where it is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged and provide cues on its monetary policy trajectory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.71 points, or 0.1 per cent, at the open to 39,072.05.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.18 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 5,181.69, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 18.97 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 16,185.76 at the opening bell. REUTERS

SEE ALSO Wall Street bonuses decline slightly amid an influx of bankers