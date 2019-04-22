US stocks likely to continue climbing

Get our introductory offer at only
US STOCKS rose last week and the momentum looks set to continue thanks to a better-than-expected earnings season and talk of a "melt-up".
Laurence Fink, head of the world's largest money manager BlackRock, said it was more likely that markets would spiral higher than spiral lower.
