US stocks open higher as software strength offsets bond-market pressure

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Thursday (Oct 1), buoyed by gains in software stocks, even as inflation and mounting government debt concerns pushed Treasury yields to more than two-decade highs.

At 9.30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.75 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 50,997.80, the S&P 500 gained 19.39 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 7,670.93, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 120.49 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 26,984.5 at the opening bell. REUTERS