US stocks open lower as Intel weighs

Published Fri, Jan 23, 2026 · 10:41 PM
    [NEW YORK] US stocks opened mostly lower on Friday (Jan 23), putting the main indexes on track for a second consecutive weekly drop, as Intel tumbled on a downbeat outlook and lingering geopolitical concerns kept risk appetite in check.

    At 09.30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 133.13 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 49,226.80.

    The S&P 500 fell 3.62 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 6,911.27 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.30 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 23,438.32. REUTERS

