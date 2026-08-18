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US stocks open lower as Iran stalemate lifts oil, yields

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Published Tue, Aug 18, 2026 · 09:44 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 105.3 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 53,354.43 at the open. 
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 105.3 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 53,354.43 at the open.  PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Tuesday (Aug 18), as diminishing prospects for a peace deal between the US and Iran kept oil prices elevated and government bond yields at multi-year peaks.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 105.3 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 53,354.43 at the open.

    The S&P 500 fell 45.0 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 7,700.04​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 298.0 points, or 1.12 per cent, to 26,346.88. REUTERS

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