US stocks open lower as Iran stalemate lifts oil, yields

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 105.3 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 53,354.43 at the open. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Tuesday (Aug 18), as diminishing prospects for a peace deal between the US and Iran kept oil prices elevated and government bond yields at multi-year peaks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 105.3 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 53,354.43 at the open.

The S&P 500 fell 45.0 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 7,700.04​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 298.0 points, or 1.12 per cent, to 26,346.88. REUTERS