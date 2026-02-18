The Business Times

US stocks: Wall St opens higher as tech concerns abate

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Feb 18, 2026 · 10:44 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen 38.7 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 49571.92.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen 38.7 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 49571.92. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indices opened higher on Wednesday (Feb 18), supported by gains in technology stocks as artificial intelligence worries eased, while investors awaited minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for insights on the rate outlook.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.7 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 49571.92. The S&P 500 rose 12.3 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 6855.48​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 51.5 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 22629.852 at the opening bell. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    US stocks

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More