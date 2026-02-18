US stocks: Wall St opens higher as tech concerns abate

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen 38.7 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 49571.92. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indices opened higher on Wednesday (Feb 18), supported by gains in technology stocks as artificial intelligence worries eased, while investors awaited minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for insights on the rate outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.7 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 49571.92. The S&P 500 rose 12.3 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 6855.48​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 51.5 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 22629.852 at the opening bell. REUTERS