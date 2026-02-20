The Business Times

US stocks: Wall Street opens lower after economic data

Ilyas Salim

Published Fri, Feb 20, 2026 · 10:55 PM
    WALL Street indexes opened lower on Friday (Feb 20) after data showed US economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter and inflation picked up in December.

    At 09.30 am, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 169.22 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 49,225.94, the S&P 500 lost 23.64 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 6,838.25, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 128.79 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 22,553.94. REUTERS

