You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

US threat of more tariffs on China hits yuan

Thu, Jul 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE Chinese yuan skidded towards an 11-month low and the Australian dollar fell on Wednesday after the Trump administration threatened 10-per-cent tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports in an escalating trade conflict.

The most-traded currencies, the US dollar and euro, did not move much, though the single currency fell in European trading.

The safe-haven Japanese yen slipped but nervousness in broader currency markets was lower than in equities, where falls were hefty in Asia and Europe.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Traders focused their attention on where a ratcheting of Sino-US trade tensions will likely hit fastest: in China and in Asia where countries including Australia depend on Chinese demand for their exports.

"The recent recovery on the markets came to an abrupt end on Wednesday morning. Investors are going to be waiting for a reaction from Beijing once again," Commerzbank analysts said.

They said it remained a matter of debate whether the biggest impact of more tariffs would be felt in China or the US, describing the implications for the dollar as "difficult to gauge" as weaker growth may coincide with higher inflation.

The offshore Chinese yuan fell as low as 6.7010 per dollar , down more than half a per cent from late US trading and edging near its 11-month low of 6.7344 touched on July 3.

The Australian dollar slipped as much as one per cent to US$0.7384 from this week's peak of US$0.7484, which was its highest level for more than three weeks.

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.1713 against the US dollar while the dollar index rose 0.2 per cent to 94.367. The dollar's rally since mid-April has run out of steam in recent weeks. "We think the dollar has neared a peak. Cycle-wise, valuations on the dollar is more expensive than its peers and the economic momentum is more favourable for Europe and Japan," Russell Investments global head of investment strategy, Andrew Pease, said.

The yen had strengthened in Asian trading but fell back and was flat versus the dollar at 111.23 yen in Europe. The dollar had hit a seven-week high of 111.35 yen on Tuesday.

Sterling fell to US$1.3242, 0.2 per cent lower on the day, although the fall was limited by news that UK Prime Minister Theresa May had the support of senior ministers, calming markets after major cabinet resignations this week. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

KIM_SGX16.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook

BT_20180712_ABCERTIS11_3498268.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Safe as houses, from Singapore to Qatar

BT_20180712_YOENBLOC12_3498362.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Real Estate

Smaller plots still in en bloc game

Most Read

1 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
2 Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate
3 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
4 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
5 Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 0.1% in May

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS, SGX launch financial education programme for budding investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening