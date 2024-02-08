US: Wall St opens flat with earnings, economic data in focus

Published Thu, Feb 08, 2024 · 10:46 pm
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.09 points, or 0.1 per cent, at the open to 38,719.45.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Dow Jones

WALL Street’s main indexes opened flat on Thursday (Feb 8) following earnings reports from Walt Disney and Spirit Airlines, while investors also assessed softer-than-expected jobs data and remarks from policymakers on interest rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.09 points, or 0.1 per cent, at the open to 38,719.45.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.44 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 4,9993.62, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 3.82 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 15,760.45 at the opening bell. REUTERS

S&P 500

Nasdaq

