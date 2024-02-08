US: Wall St opens flat with earnings, economic data in focus

WALL Street’s main indexes opened flat on Thursday (Feb 8) following earnings reports from Walt Disney and Spirit Airlines, while investors also assessed softer-than-expected jobs data and remarks from policymakers on interest rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.09 points, or 0.1 per cent, at the open to 38,719.45.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.44 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 4,9993.62, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 3.82 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 15,760.45 at the opening bell. REUTERS