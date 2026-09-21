US: Wall St opens higher as AI stocks advance, oil slides
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 254.1 points, or 0.49 per cent, at the open to 51936.76. PHOTO: EPA
[NEW YORK] Gains in AI stocks boosted the main US stock indexes on Monday (Sep 21), as Treasury yields retreated and crude prices tumbled more than 2 per cent to hit an 11-day low on indications of progress in Middle East negotiations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.1 points, or 0.5 per cent, at the open to 51936.76. The S&P 500 increased 42.3 points, or 0.6 per cent, at the open to 7692.83, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 200.6 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 26723.194 at the opening bell. REUTERS
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