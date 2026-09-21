US: Wall St opens higher as AI stocks advance, oil slides

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 254.1 points, or 0.49 per cent, at the open to 51936.76. PHOTO: EPA

[NEW YORK] Gains in AI stocks boosted the main US stock indexes on Monday (Sep 21), as Treasury yields retreated and crude prices tumbled more than 2 per cent to hit an 11-day low on indications of progress in Middle East negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.1 points, or 0.5 per cent, at the open to 51936.76. The S&P 500 increased 42.3 points, or 0.6 per cent, at the open to 7692.83​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 200.6 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 26723.194 at the opening bell. REUTERS