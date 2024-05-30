US: Wall St opens lower after economic data
Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday (May 30) as investors analysed data that showed the economy grew less than previously expected in the first quarter, stoking hopes for an earlier start to the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.2 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 38,368.35.
The S&P 500 fell 7.2 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 5,259.77, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.0 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 16,878.628 at the opening bell. REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Companies & Markets
Mandai Park appoints DBS CEO Piyush Gupta as board chair
Hot stock: AEM drops 6.6% after CEO quits
Hot stock: Nio shares spike ahead of May delivery data
Aircraft shortages turn into cash bonanza for some airlines
Foxconn eyes 40% global AI server market share
Thailand exploring small modular nuclear reactor technology, says PM