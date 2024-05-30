The Business Times

Companies & Markets

The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

US: Wall St opens lower after economic data 

Published Thu, May 30, 2024 · 09:43 PM
Share this article.

Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday (May 30) as investors analysed data that showed the economy grew less than previously expected in the first quarter, stoking hopes for an earlier start to the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.2 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 38,368.35.

The S&P 500 fell 7.2 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 5,259.77, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.0 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 16,878.628 at the opening bell. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

S&P 500
Nasdaq
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here