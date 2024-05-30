US: Wall St opens lower after economic data 

Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday (May 30) as investors analysed data that showed the economy grew less than previously expected in the first quarter, stoking hopes for an earlier start to the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.2 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 38,368.35.

The S&P 500 fell 7.2 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 5,259.77, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.0 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 16,878.628 at the opening bell. REUTERS