US: Wall St opens lower ahead of Nvidia's results, Fed minutes

WALL Street’s main indexes opened lower on Wednesday (Feb 21) ahead of chip designer Nvidia’s high-stakes earnings report that could potentially hinder or further fuel this year’s AI-led rally, and as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 80.14 points, or 0.21 per cent, at the open to 38,483.66.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.48 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 4,963.03, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.66 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 15,532.12 at the opening bell. REUTERS