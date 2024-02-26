US: Wall St opens muted ahead of busy data week, inflation test

Published Mon, Feb 26, 2024 · 10:43 pm
PHOTO: REUTERS

WALL Street’s main indexes opened muted on Monday (Feb 26) after a scorching AI-led rally, as investors focus returned to potential rate cuts from the Federal Reserve that key inflation and other economic data expected this week could offer clues on.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.26 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 39,144.79.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.20 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 5,093.00, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.63 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 16,014.45 at the opening bell. REUTERS

