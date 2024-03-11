US: Wall St slips ahead of key inflation test

Published Mon, Mar 11, 2024 · 9:50 pm
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.48 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 38,667.21.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Dow Jones

WALL Street’s main indexes opened lower on Monday (Mar 11), as investors braced for key inflation data this week that could provide more cues on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path following last week’s mixed jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.48 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 38,667.21.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.73 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 5,111.96, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.49 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 16,052.63 at the opening bell. REUTERS

S&P 500

Nasdaq

