US: Wall St slips at open after recent rally; economic data on tap

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024 · 10:47 pm
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.61 points, or 0.30 per cent, at the open to 38,968.77.
PHOTO: REUTERS

S&P 500

US STOCK opened lower on Monday (Mar 4) after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq’s record-closing highs in the prior session, as investors paused at the start of a week packed with key jobs data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.61 points, or 0.30 per cent, at the open to 38,968.77.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.09 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 5,130.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.73 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 16,264.21 at the opening bell. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Nasdaq

Dow Jones

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Ford's US auto sales rise 10.5% in February on SUV, hybrid demand

Adani storms into bond market with a US$409 million sale

Euro, pound edge up at start of busy week ahead for investors

Nvidia leaps Aramco to be world’s third most-valuable company

India’s Tata Motors plans to demerge business into two separate companies

Lufthansa warns latest two-day strike will hit 200,000 travellers

Breaking News

Most Popular