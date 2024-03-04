US: Wall St slips at open after recent rally; economic data on tap

US STOCK opened lower on Monday (Mar 4) after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq’s record-closing highs in the prior session, as investors paused at the start of a week packed with key jobs data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.61 points, or 0.30 per cent, at the open to 38,968.77.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.09 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 5,130.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.73 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 16,264.21 at the opening bell. REUTERS