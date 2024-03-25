US: Wall St slips at open, Boeing rally caps losses on Dow

WALL Street’s main indexes kicked off the holiday-shortened week lower on Monday (Mar 25), as investors looked ahead to commentary from US Federal Reserve officials and key inflation data, while Boeing gained after the plane-maker said its CEO would be stepping down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.36 points, or 0.2 per cent, at the open, to 39,410.54.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.66 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 5,219.52, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 93.52 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 16,335.30 at the opening bell. REUTERS

