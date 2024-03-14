US: Wall St ticks up as traders stick to rate-cut bets after data deluge

Published Thu, Mar 14, 2024 · 9:39 pm
WALL Street’s main indexes opened slightly higher on Thursday (Mar 14), as investors stuck to bets of the Federal Reserve easing interest rates in the coming months after data showing hotter-than-expected inflation and weaker-than-expected consumer spending.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.07 points, or 0.20 per cent, at the open to 39,122.39.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.83 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 5,175.14, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 31.43 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 16,209.19 at the opening bell. REUTERS

