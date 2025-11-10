The Business Times

US: Wall Street advances on hopes of government reopening

Summarise
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 47,095.06.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 47,095.06. PHOTO: AFP
    Published Mon, Nov 10, 2025 · 10:40 PM

    WALL Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday (Nov 10), with risk sentiment aided by signs of progress in Washington to end a record US government shutdown that has stalled economic data releases and intensified concerns over the state of the economy.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 47,095.06. The S&P 500 rose 56.6 points, or 0.84 per cent, at the open to 6,785.36​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 350.3 points, or 1.52 per cent, to 23,354.853 at the opening bell.

    US stocks

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More