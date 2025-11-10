US: Wall Street advances on hopes of government reopening

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 47,095.06. PHOTO: AFP

WALL Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday (Nov 10), with risk sentiment aided by signs of progress in Washington to end a record US government shutdown that has stalled economic data releases and intensified concerns over the state of the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 47,095.06. The S&P 500 rose 56.6 points, or 0.84 per cent, at the open to 6,785.36​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 350.3 points, or 1.52 per cent, to 23,354.853 at the opening bell.