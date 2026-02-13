US: Wall Street muted as markets assess softer-than-expected inflation data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.4 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 49,439.58. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes were muted on Friday (Feb 14), with communication services weighing as markets assessed softer-than-expected inflation data that kept Federal Reserve rate cut hopes intact.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.4 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 49,439.58. The S&P 500 rose 1.5 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 6,834.27​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.7 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 22,561.456 at the opening bell. REUTERS