US: Wall Street muted as markets assess softer-than-expected inflation data
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.4 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 49,439.58. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
[NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes were muted on Friday (Feb 14), with communication services weighing as markets assessed softer-than-expected inflation data that kept Federal Reserve rate cut hopes intact.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.4 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 49,439.58. The S&P 500 rose 1.5 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 6,834.27, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.7 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 22,561.456 at the opening bell. REUTERS
