The Business Times

US: Wall Street muted as markets assess softer-than-expected inflation data

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source

Ilyas Salim

Published Fri, Feb 13, 2026 · 10:54 PM
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.4 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 49,439.58.
    • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.4 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 49,439.58. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [NEW YORK] Wall Street’s main indexes were muted on Friday (Feb 14), with communication services weighing as markets assessed softer-than-expected inflation data that kept Federal Reserve rate cut hopes intact.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.4 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 49,439.58. The S&P 500 rose 1.5 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 6,834.27​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.7 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 22,561.456 at the opening bell. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    US stocksWall Street

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More