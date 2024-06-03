The Business Times

US: Wall Street opens higher on chip and megacaps boost

Published Mon, Jun 3, 2024 · 09:43 PM
Wall Street opened higher on Monday (Jun 3), lifted by semiconductor and megacap growth stocks ahead of a data-packed week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.67 points, or 0.06 per cent, at the open, to 38,709.99.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 19.64 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 5,297.15, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 130.69 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 16,865.70 at the opening bell. REUTERS

