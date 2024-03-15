US: Wall Street slides at open as inflation concerns hit rate-sensitive stocks

Published Fri, Mar 15, 2024 · 9:50 pm
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.01 points, or 0.25 per cent, at the open to 38,809.65.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Dow Jones

WALL Street opened lower on Friday (Mar 15) as worries of sticky inflation impacting the timing of the first interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve roiled rate-sensitive stocks, ahead of the central bank’s meeting next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.01 points, or 0.25 per cent, at the open to 38,809.65.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 27.17 points, or 0.53 per cent, at 5,123.31, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 84.95 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 16,043.58 at the opening bell. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

S&P 500

Nasdaq

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

TDCX minority shareholder wants MAS, SEC to scrutinise privatisation offer

China’s JD.com walks away from bidding for Currys

Apple reaches US$490 million settlement over CEO Cook’s China sales comments

Qatar Airways mulls up to 150 widebody orders from Boeing, Airbus

Bitcoin retreats from record high as ‘bubble’ talk grows louder

Drahi agrees to 1.6 billion euro Altice Media sale as debt looms

Breaking News

Most Popular