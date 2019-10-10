USP Group appoints Chan Siew Wei as independent director

WATCH-LISTED USP Group has appointed accountant Chan Siew Wei as an independent director, the company announced in a bourse filing on Thursday after trading hours.

Mr Chan is currently an independent director at Mainboard-listed China Mining International. He also previously served as a director at Catalist-listed Vashion Group.

His appointment comes two days after the Singapore Exchange queried USP on its independent director Wong Peng Wai. The bourse had questioned why the company did not disclose that Mr Wong had a prior commercial relationship with the firm before he was appointed in January.

Shares of USP closed flat at S$0.04 on Thursday.