USP Group completes production trial run of new hand sanitiser, to be given to needy

A SUBSIDIARY of watch-listed USP Group has concluded a successful production trial run of a new hand sanitiser, it said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

The hand sanitiser, produced by SII Scientific, will be branded as Impact. It contains 70 per cent ethanol.

USP Group said that in light of the current Covid-19 spread, it will distribute the sanitiser to the needy and to old folks’ homes in Singapore as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

In its filing, the company said production of the hand sanitiser, coupled with sales of its IQAir purifier, would help it better penetrate the healthcare sector in the region. USP Group is the sole distributor for the IQAir purifier in Singapore and Indonesia.

Commercial production of the hand sanitiser is projected to commence by the second quarter of 2021.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

USP Group said the launch of the hand sanitiser is not expected to have any material impact on its net tangible assets and earnings per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2021.

The counter last traded on March 17 at 7.8 Singapore cents.