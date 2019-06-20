You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

USP Group extends deadline for proposed S$5.6m sale of biofuel unit

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 8:19 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED USP Group and the potential buyer of its 93.09 per cent-owned biofuel subsidiary now have until July 5 to enter into a definitive sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the S$5.59 million deal.

On June 18, the buyer, AJ Jetting Pte Ltd, and USP amended the term sheet for the proposed disposal of Biofuel Research, extending the deadline for the SPA from June 15 to July 5 to allow for further negotiations.

Pursuant to the extension, USP received a good faith advance payment of S$1.4 million from the buyer, subject to completion of the sale, USP said in a filing late on Wednesday night.

Both parties had on May 23 entered into the legally binding term sheet for the deal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

USP said in a Feb 20 filing that the disposal will strengthen its financial position and improve its cash position. It had most recently reported a net loss of S$21.3 million for the year ended March 31, 2019, on exceptional items.

Selling the biofuel unit will also allow the group to better focus on its marine business, USP said on Feb 20.

Biofuel Research is one of the first companies in Singapore to pioneer proprietary technology to convert waste oil to biodiesel.

Aside from its oil trading and marine equipment trading segments, USP is also involved in property development.

Shares of USP, which is on the Singapore Exchange’s watch-list, ended Wednesday down 0.5 Singapore cent or 6.25 per cent at S$0.075.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Most Read

1 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
2 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
3 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
4 Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals
5 Independent startup accelerator Accelerating Asia to close US$5m pre-seed VC fund in July
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BP_Fed_200619_22.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve opens door to rate cut amid growing 'uncertainties'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening