You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
HYFLUX SAGA

Utico says Hyflux rescue deal may be worth up to S$535 million

This includes a S$400 million commitment to Hyflux to ensure it remains a going concern and also to grow the business
Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

BP_Hyflux_170719_12.jpg
The deal that embattled water treatment company Hyflux and its potential white knight Utico are progressing towards could be worth as much as S$535 million, said Utico in a statement on Tuesday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

THE deal that embattled water treatment company Hyflux and its potential white knight Utico are progressing towards could be worth as much as S$535 million, said Utico in a statement on Tuesday.

The companies issued a joint statement on July 11 announcing the proposed investment from Utico could see the United Arab Emirates-based utility company invest in an 88 per cent stake in Hyflux for S$400 million - comprising S$300 million in equity injection and S$100 million in shareholder's loan.

In addition, Utico intends to offer the cash equivalent of a 4 per cent stake in the enlarged Utico group plus additional cash to holders of Hyflux's perpetual securities and preference (PNP) shareholders.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Tuesday, Utico said that the equity valuation of Hyflux is set at S$340 million and that the total deal value could be S$535 million, higher than an earlier failed deal of S$530 million that SM Investments (SMI) had proposed.

The Utico proposed investment, which is subject to regulatory and other approvals if the deal materialises, includes a S$400 million commitment to Hyflux to ensure it remains a going concern and also to grow the business, along with further commitment to the PNP shareholders. Hyflux will remain as a separate listed company with Utico owning 88 per cent, the statement said.

Utico chief executive Richard Menezes commented that the investment would also place Utico and Hyflux with their joint capabilities and abilities in a stronger position and also create synergies for cost savings and new offerings.

"Utico's unique development, technical and financing abilities would also further enable Hyflux to exploit the opportunities in the Middle East, Asia and Africa as well as other global markets where water demand is increasing requiring innovative and bespoke solutions."

SMI, the Indonesian consortium formed by Salim Group and Medco Group, proposed to give Hyflux a S$530 million lifeline in October 2018 but the agreement is now off, and a lawsuit and a countersuit have been filed by the parties.

Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

Discretionary portfolios finding favour with Bank of Singapore clients

Best World gets SGX nod on expanded independent review

Student accommodation sector in UK a bright spot in gloomy times

Corporate digest

Mixed earnings at large US banks as Fed rate cut looms

Editor's Choice

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

BT_20190717_JLBOS_3837019.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Discretionary portfolios finding favour with Bank of Singapore clients

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
5 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

BT_20190717_JLBOS_3837019.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Discretionary portfolios finding favour with Bank of Singapore clients

BP_BEST World International _170719_3.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World gets SGX nod on expanded independent review

BT_20190717_LTFONG17_3837039.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
SME

Singapore firm budgets up to S$15m for a full smart factory

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly