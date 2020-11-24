You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Vaccine rollout hopes keep US dollar down

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

PROGRESS towards a COVID-19 vaccine rollout lifted riskier currencies on Monday, keeping the US dollar on its downward trend.

AstraZeneca said on Monday that its vaccine could be around 90 per cent effective. The British drugmaker will prepare submission of data to authorities around the world that has a framework for conditional or early approval.

This was the latest in a string of positive vaccine developments after US-based Moderna Inc said on Nov 16 its experimental vaccine was 94.5 per cent effective and, a week earlier, Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE said their vaccine candidate had demonstrated greater than 90 per cent efficacy that rose to 95 per cent with analysis of full trial data.

In a quiet overnight session, in which price-action was limited by a holiday in Japan, currency market sentiment was also lifted by a top US health official saying on Sunday that vaccinations could start taking place by mid-December.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Markets are following pandemic news at the moment - vaccine optimism seems to be supporting risk assets for the time being," said Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management in a note to clients.

The US dollar, which dropped 0.4 per cent last week, continued its downward trend as traders' risk appetite grew. It was down 0.1 per cent versus a basket of currencies at 92.234 at 0813 GMT.

The US dollar also lost out to the yen, with the pair changing hands at 103.76 at 0820 GMT.

The New Zealand dollar surged to a two-year high after strong retail sales data, reducing the risk of further policy easing. It was up 0.4 per cent on the day at 0.6952 by 0822 GMT.

The Australian dollar - a liquid proxy for risk - was up 0.4 per cent at 0.73285.

The euro edged up, at US$1.1868. European Union leaders will continue to discuss the bloc's 1.8 trillion euro (S$2.87 trillion) Covid-19 recovery plan, which has been vetoed by Poland and Hungary, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said last week.

Eurozone flash PMI data is due at 0900 GMT, followed by UK flash PMIs at 0930 GMT and US at 1445 GMT.

ING strategists wrote in a note to clients that the data would have to be a significant surprise to have an adverse affect on the euro.

"Assuming the PMIs are not sharply weaker than consensus, we could see EUR/USD drifting up the 1.1915/20 area," they wrote. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Hyflux JMs seek parties keen to take part in firm's revamp

A third of home loan borrowers face repayment challenges: poll

Changing hands

Sabana Reit says 'no' to EGM requisition from Quarz Capital, Black Crane

QT Vascular shares see sell-off after proposed reverse takeover falls through

Keppel handpicks 'young guns' to refresh top jobs in key units

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 12:28 AM
Banking & Finance

Wealthy Europeans join Spac club in record year for listings

[WASHINGTON] The allure of blank cheque companies is spreading beyond the US, with a host of European business...

Nov 24, 2020 12:02 AM
Transport

Qatar identified parents of dumped baby in airport scandal

[DOHA] Qatar said Monday it had identified the parents of a baby girl dumped at its airport, an incident that...

Nov 24, 2020 12:00 AM
Government & Economy

US business activity expands most since 2015, IHS Markit says

[WASHINGTON] US business activity powered ahead in November at the fastest pace since March 2015, with stronger...

Nov 23, 2020 11:52 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Agricole offers US$875m for Credito Valtellinese

[PARIS] French lender Credit Agricole offered to buy Italy's Credito Valtellinese for about US$875 million in cash...

Nov 23, 2020 11:29 PM
Transport

GM must recall 5.9m vehicles for air bag issue, says safety agency

[WASHINGTON] General Motors must recall 5.9 million vehicles with Takata air bag inflators after a US safety agency...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A third of Singaporeans facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Hot stock: Sembmarine shoots up 9%, partly led by renewed merger hopes

Starburst chairman surrenders travel documents to CPIB

MAS chief proposes full digitalisation of China-Asean trade route

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for