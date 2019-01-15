You are here

Vallianz unit-managed vessel damaged in tanker collision

Tue, Jan 15, 2019 - 8:08 AM
A TANKER has collided into a pipe-laying vessel managed by a subsidiary of Vallianz Holdings, resulting in damage to the Star Centurion vessel.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Monday night, Vallianz said that Star Centurion had been at anchor at the outer port limits of Singapore waters when she was collided into by the Antea, a Hong Kong-flagged tanker at about 6.16am on  Jan 13. The Antea is owned by PT Pertamina Persero and operated by Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (Singapore).

The subsidiary, Vallianz Offshore Marine (VOM), deployed personnel to the location of the incident and arranged to bring the crew back to Singapore on the morning of Jan 14. Vallianz said: "There has been no report of injuries or casualties arising from this incident. All 22 crew on board Star Centurion are safe." 

The incident has resulted in damage primarily to the portside of the Star Centurion.

The subsidiary was appointed as the shipmanager of the Star Centurion by Lim Keng Peo, the receiver and manager acting for and on behalf of the vessel's registered owner, Trevaskis. VOM is continuing to provide assistance to the authorities and those involved as required.

Vallianz said there is no material financial impact arising from this incident and that its business operations are continuing as normal.

