You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Value, cost of target assets in TSH reverse takeover raised to S$19.4m

Sat, Nov 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

Singapore

THE consideration for assets being injected into TSH Corp through a reverse takeover has been raised to S$19.4 million following an independent valuation, the company announced in filings with the Singapore Exchange early on Friday.

The sellers of those assets have also

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Hyflux says it hasn't finalised terms of debt revamp after some lenders reject first draft proposal

SIA, Sats and DFASS to invest over S$35m in share subscription for travel retail JV

Sime Darby Plantation posts 89% fall in Q1 profit

Nasdaq-listed oncology firm launches regional HQ in Singapore

Ace Achieve suspends trading, says it's unable to assess financial position

Lee Metal acquisition lifts BRC Asia's FY18 profit

Editor's Choice

BT_20181124_LMXBRUNCH24P1_3623192.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Brunch

The dearth of engineers

BT_20181124_UWPAP24A_3626491.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Business groups positive as Heng looks set to be fourth PM

BT_20181124_WHEELOCK_3626353.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Financial system stable but global risks increasing: MAS

Most Read

1 'Spend the minimum': How Lion Air hid equipment failures and beat regulators
2 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
3 NODX tipped to expand 5.5-6% in 2018
4 US stock market's slide is flashing a warning about the economy
5 Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

hzheng1123lyh1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat is PAP's first assistant secretary-general; most likely to be next PM

doc72w1o7m8pq011l3io4g1_doc72mo5coll6fgjspi8o.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's financial stability sound but global risks have increased: MAS

BP_SGcoe_231118_41.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Transport

Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening