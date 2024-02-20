ValueMax H2 profit rises 44.4% to S$27.8 million on higher revenue

VALUEMAX on Tuesday (Feb 20) posted a 44.4 per cent rise in net profit to S$27.8 million for the second half of 2023 ended December, from S$19.2 million in the previous corresponding period.

Revenue for H2 rose 34.1 per cent to S$179.2 million, from S$133.6 million a year earlier.

Top-line contributions from the group’s retail and trading of jewellery and gold business, pawnbroking business and moneylending business rose by S$31.1 million, S$4.9 million and S$9.6 million, respectively.

Cost of sales for H2 climbed to S$124.7 million from S$93.9 million a year earlier, mainly due to increases in cost of sales for the retail and trading of jewellery and gold business and the moneylending business, at S$26 million and S$4.8 million, respectively. These are in line with the increase in revenue.

Earnings per share stood at 3.59 Singapore cents for the second half of FY2023, up from 2.63 cents the previous year.

A final dividend of 2.2 Singapore cents per share was declared for the full year, up from two cents the year before. The date payable will be announced later.

