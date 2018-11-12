You are here

Valuetronics posts 12.8% fall in Q2 earnings

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 8:21 AM
VALUETRONICS Holdings posted a 12.8 per cent decrease in net profit for the second quarter ended Sept 30, the electronics manufacturing services company said on Monday morning.

Its net profit fell to HK$44.3 million (S$7.8 million) from HK$50.8 million a year ago, on the back of lower revenue and a provision of HK$13.6 million related to flash flooding at its Danshui factory in late September 2018.

Valuetronics said it is making an insurance claim for the damages from the flash flooding, and has made a provision of HK$13.6 million for insurance deductibles and non-recoverable costs, while it works with the insurer on the claim.

Revenue decreased 1.3 per cent to HK$716.2 million from HK$725.7 million, with the consumer electronics segment falling 22 per cent on weaker performance from its smart lighting business and the disruption caused by the flash flooding.

For the half year ended Sept 30, net profit fell 5.6 per cent to HK$93.98 million and revenue decreased 0.1 per cent to HK$1.42 billion.

Earnings per share for the half year decreased to 21.9 HK cents from 23.6 HK cents a year ago. Valuetronics declared an interim cash dividend of five HK cents per ordinary share to be paid on Dec 10, compared with dividends of seven HK cents for the corresponding period of the previous year.

Valuetronics shares closed at HK$3.922 on Friday.

