Valuetronics posts 2.7% higher H1 profit of HK$93 million

[SINGAPORE] Electronics manufacturing services provider Valuetronics on Wednesday (Nov 12) posted a first-half FY2026 net profit of HK$93 million (S$15.6 million). This was up 2.7 per cent from HK$90.5 million in the previous corresponding period.

This translated to earnings per share (EPS) of HK$0.229, up from an EPS of HK$0.221 for the same period last year.

Revenue for H1 FY2026 stood at HK$836.6 million, down 3 per cent from HK$862.1 million in H1 FY025.

The dip in overall revenue was attributed mainly to the 32.9 per cent fall in revenue from the consumer electronics segment to HK$129.9 million, due to the “continued decline in traditional consumer lifestyle products”.

Such products have become “unattractive” due to low margins and insufficient scale, said Valuetronics. It added that it will continue to phase out these “legacy products” and expects to complete the process by the end of the current financial year.

Still, the company said it sees growth potential with its “entertainment-focused” consumer electronics segment, supported by the “growing global adoption” of immersive entertainment technologies in theme-park applications.

The industrial and commercial electronics segment, on the other hand, recorded a 5.7 per cent increase in revenue to HK$706.7 million.

This was due to contributions from new customers, particularly those in network-access-solutions products and cooling solutions for high-performance computing environments.

Ricky Tse, chairman and managing director, noted: “In the longer term, we see growing potential from our new customers that offer modern-tech products.”

Gross profit margin for H1 FY2026 improved two percentage points to 18.8 per cent, which the group said was driven by its focus on strengthening customer acquisition and rebalancing its product portfolio towards higher-margin offerings.

An interim dividend of HK$0.04 per share was declared, on top of a special dividend of the same amount.

Valuetronics said that the macroeconomic and trade environment during the first half of the year was “highly uncertain”, pointing to US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal-tariff policy.

It added that subsequent negotiations, where Vietnam emerged with a lower tariff rate than China, underscored the importance of its Vietnam factory as an integral part of its regional manufacturing footprint.

“Global inflationary pressures, geopolitical risks and supply-chain uncertainties will continue to weigh on business confidence,” said Valuetronics.

Still, the company said it expects to remain profitable for FY2026, barring any unforeseen macroeconomic disruptions.

Shares of Valuetronics fell 1.2 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.83 on Tuesday.