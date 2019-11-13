You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Valuetronics Q2 profit up 26.3% on absence of one-off provision for China plant

Wed, Nov 13, 2019 - 8:42 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

ELECTRONICS manufacturer Valuetronics Holdings reported a 26.3 per cent rise in net profit for its fiscal 2020 second quarter ended Sept 30 to HK$56 million (S$9.7 million) from HK$44.3 million a year ago.

Profits rose mainly due to the absence of a HK$13.6 million one-off provision related to flash flooding at the company's Danshui plant in China in Q2 FY2019.

Net profit also rose after selling and distribution expenses decreased by 33.9 per cent to HK$6.2 million from HK$9.3 million mainly due to a HK$2.7 million write back of provision for sales returns.

For the six months ended Sept 30, earnings per share was 24 HK cents versus 21.9 cents.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the second quarter, revenue edged down 0.5 per cent to HK$712.8 million from HK$716.2 million. This follows a 10.4 per cent revenue increase in its consumer electronics segment, offset by a 8.2 per cent drop in its industrial and commercial electronics segment due to lower demand.

SEE ALSO

Dasin Retail Trust Q3 DPU falls 5.5%; to buy 2 Chinese malls from sponsor, chairman

The mainboard-listed firm declared an interim dividend of six HK cents per share, payable on Dec 10, 2019, compared with five HK cents per share last year.

For the six months ended Sept 30, net profit rose 10.8 per cent to HK$104.1 million from HK$94 million for  the year-ago period, while revenue dipped 3.7 per cent to HK$1.37 billion from HK$1.42 billion.

As at Sept 30, 2019, the group had net current assets of HK$917.8 million versus HK$850.5 million on March 31, 2019. It has zero debt, and cash and bank deposits of HK$1.03 billion.

Valuetronics said the US-China trade war has resulted in customers diversifying their procurement strategies outside of China as more products fell under the trade war's expanding tariff list, which has impacted the group's revenue.

Therefore, it had in early 2019 begun to expand its manufacturing footprint to Vietnam to provide customers with an alternate manufacturing platform outside China.

Its first leased Vietnam manufacturing facility began mass production in June 2019, with shipments being made from Vietnam to the US market.

It has also leased a Vietnam factory with an approximate 4,000 square metres of floor area to cater for additional customer demand.

Valuetronics shares closed up S$0.005 or 0.7 per cent to S$0.68 on Tuesday, before the release of its Q2 results on Wednesday morning.

Companies & Markets

PropNex Q3 profit slips 15.2% to S$6.1m

SembMarine Q3 loss widens to S$52.6m

Dasin Retail Trust Q3 DPU falls 5.5%; to buy 2 Chinese malls from sponsor, chairman

Temasek sets 2030 target for its portfolio to halve greenhouse emissions

Eyes on Oxley as Yanlord raises UE cash offer

Amaravati project terminated: Sembcorp

BREAKING

Nov 13, 2019 08:45 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong faces third day of chaos after night of rage

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong awoke to a third straight day of chaos on Wednesday following a night of intense battles...

Nov 13, 2019 08:22 AM
Companies & Markets

PropNex Q3 profit slips 15.2% to S$6.1m

REAL estate agency PropNex on Wednesday posted a 15.2 per cent drop in its third-quarter net profit to S$6.1 million...

Nov 13, 2019 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Wednesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened marginally lower on Wednesday as investors waited for a speech by the US Federal Reserve...

Nov 13, 2019 08:18 AM
Government & Economy

IEA says world needs 'laser-like focus' to bring down emissions

[PARIS] The world must do much more to slash emissions if it is to defuse the climate change time bomb and deliver...

Nov 13, 2019 08:16 AM
Companies & Markets

SembMarine Q3 loss widens to S$52.6m

RIG builder Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine) saw its net loss widen to S$52.6 million for its third quarter ended Sept...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly