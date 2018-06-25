You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Vard clinches contract to build 3 Norwegian coast guard vessels for over 5b kroner

Mon, Jun 25, 2018 - 4:25 PM
ann@sph.com.sg

Vard.jpg
The new tailor-made vessels, which will replace the current Nordkapp-class coast guard ships, will be developed for worldwide operations in all weather and sea conditions, both inshore and offshore.
PHOTO: VARD

SHIPBUILDER Vard Holdings has clinched a contract to build three coast guard vessels for the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) for more than 5 billion Norwegian kroner (S$839 million), it announced on Monday afternoon.

The Norwegian Government had originally announced plans for the construction of the three vessels in September 2016. Following a review of offers from three competing yards, Vard Langsten was selected to continue negotiations in October 2017. The investments were approved by the Norwegian Parliament in the beginning of June 2018, with final negotiations complete in the following weeks.

The new tailor-made vessels, which will replace the current Nordkapp-class coast guard ships, will be developed for worldwide operations in all weather and sea conditions, both inshore and offshore. Specially designed to withstand operations in demanding arctic areas, they will have ice-strengthened hull and iceclass notation.

With a length of 136 metres and a beam of 22 metres, the vessels feature strong ocean-going capacities for long-distance transits, search-and-rescue operations, surveillance, and oil recovery, said Vard.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

NDMA Director General, Ms Mette Sorfonden, said: “Due to national security interests, the Norwegian Government decided that the competition should be restricted to Norwegian yards only. Vard Group with its Vard Langsten yard was the provider that overallsatisfied the defined requirements for solution and the Navy and the Coast Guard’s needs in the best manner.”

Deliveries of the three vessels are scheduled from Vard Langsten in Norway in the first quarters of 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. The hulls will be built at Vard Tulcea in Romania.

Vard said that "the effectiveness of the contract is subject to certain conditions being lifted." It did not elaborate on what those condiitons are.

The contract is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share or the net tangible assets per share ofthe company for the current financial year, it added.

Shares of Vard, the target of a takeover by Italy’s Fincantieri, were trading unchanged at 25 Singapore cents as of 4:20pm.

Fincantieri, which has amassed a more than 80 per cent stake in Vard, has made an offer to buy the remaining shares at 25 Singapore cents apiece and take the company private.

Over the weekend, Vard announced it will delay an extraordinary general meeting on its proposed delisting, as the updated delisting circular is still being reviewed by bourse regulators.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180625_NRMRO_3479400.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Transport

Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players

BP_Malcolm Rodrigues_250618_4.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan

BT_20180625_YOTALENT25_3479791.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Young, local and with global experience? Employers here want you

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 Selegie Centre, Peace Centre trying for en bloc sale again
3 Ringgit's fair value now the same as during 1998 Asia crisis: Mahathir
4 Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players
5 MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Dalvey Court Aerial Marked Up.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc sale: Dalvey Court launches tender with S$160m reserve price

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's inflation up in May, in line with economists' expectations

nz-starhub-6062019_0.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels

Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group ups stake in ASX-listed East Energy Resources in satisfaction of debt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening