Vard subsidiary wins contracts for equipment packages

Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 12:05 AM
SHIPBUILDER Vard Holdings' specialised subsidiary, SEAONICS, has secured equipment contracts for the fishing industry totalling 23 million euros (S$36.8 million).

The contracts are made up of complete trawl and crane packages for a series of trawlers for undisclosed customers, said Vard. Deliveries are scheduled from 2Q 2019 to 4Q 2022.

Based in Norway, SEAONICS designs and manufactures specialised handling technology to support exploration and development of ocean resources. Its products are used in offshore energy, ocean harvesting and within research and exploration.

