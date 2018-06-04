You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Vard widens Q1 loss

Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 8:14 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

SHIPBUILDER Vard Holdings on Monday posted its 2018 fiscal first-quarter net loss that widened from the previous year-ago quarter. 

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2018 stood at 109 million Norwegian krone (S$17.8 million), compared to 25 million krone the same period a year ago. This translated to a loss per share of 0.09 krone, compared to a loss per share of 0.02 krone.

Revenue for the fiscal first quarter 2018 was 2.27 billion krone, up 28 per cent from a year ago, due to increased activity, especially at the Romanian yards that reflect the progress of the six expedition cruise vessels under construction. But Vard widened its operating loss as its Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin before restructuring cost decreased from 2.3 per cent in the year-ago quarter, to "nil" in the fiscal first quarter 2018. It also recorded a restructuring cost of 11 million krone during the period.

Its cash flow from its operating activities swung into negative territory for the quarter, at negative 266 million krone at the end of March 31, 2018, compared to a positive cash flow of 243 million krone as at March 31, 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Risks are still inherent in the group’s existing offshore project portfolio. The group has postponed delivery of some projects amid ongoing financial restructurings of clients in the offshore segment," it said in its financial statement. "Vard would reiterate the difficult political and economic context and complex regulatory environment in Brazil, which still represents a challenge to the Brazilian operation."

Italy's Fincantieri, which already has more than 80 per cent stake in Vard, has made an exit offer to buy the remaining shares that it does not already own at 25 Singapore cents apiece. Following unhappiness from its minority shareholders over, among other things, the errors in the circular to shareholders, the exit offer has been extended to late July. The Singapore Exchange Regulation, or RegCo, has ordered Vard to hold a new extraordinary general meeting. 

Companies & Markets

Mary Chia granted extension to announce FY18 results, conduct AGM

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

March FY results: Two in black for every one in red

Scouring the region for growth, sector leaders

Expect a new downtrend in Brent crude

Airbus favoured to win US$6.6b Vistara deal

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

Most Read

1 The Grab effect
2 Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial
3 CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31
4 Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss
5 S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BP_SGX_040618_3.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

March FY results: Two in black for every one in red

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening