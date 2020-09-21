You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Vendor takes China Real Estate Grp to court over aborted subsidiary consolidation

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 9:31 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CATALIST-LISTED China Real Estate Grp has been taken to court by a would-be seller over aborted plans to consolidate its stake in a Chinese real estate developer, its board disclosed in a bourse filing on Monday night.

The vendor, a unit of China Real Estate Group Union Investment Co, applied to a court in Beijing to make China Real Estate Grp, which used to trade as Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments, go through with the 9.8 million yuan (S$1.98 million) planned sale.

This is even as China Real Estate Grp maintained that the sale-and-purchase agreement - over a 28 per cent stake in Zhongfang Lianhe Grand Canal Cultural Tourism Group Co - was terminated in April, after conditions precedent were not met.

The vendor is also seeking a late-payment penalty of more than 1.93 million yuan, as well as payment of its cost of action on an indemnity basis.

China Real Estate Grp is getting legal advice from counsel Shanghai Hiways Law Firm, said the board, adding that it "is of the view that the vendor's claim is without basis".

SEE ALSO

McDonald's ex-CEO says he shouldn't have to return severance

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It told shareholders the company will update them when there are further developments.

Shares closed flat at 0.1 Singapore cent on Monday, before the latest update.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

LCT board names independent financial adviser for co-founder's takeover bid

SingHaiyi to reduce Cromwell stake to 1.6% for A$16.1 million

UG Healthcare stock split to take effect on Oct 2

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

New Australian project behind jump in H1 2020 cost of sales, says Fragrance Group

Elec & Eltek to delist on Friday

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 09:03 PM
Companies & Markets

LCT board names independent financial adviser for co-founder's takeover bid

THE board of mainboard-listed LCT Holdings has named Novus Corporate Finance as the independent financial adviser in...

Sep 21, 2020 08:53 PM
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi to reduce Cromwell stake to 1.6% for A$16.1 million

MAINBOARD-LISTED developer SingHaiyi Group is again paring its stake in Cromwell Property Group, with a share sale...

Sep 21, 2020 07:59 PM
Banking & Finance

ECB wants to cut reporting burden for banks

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank wants to simplify reporting requirements for banks, it said on Monday,...

Sep 21, 2020 07:57 PM
Consumer

Illumina to pay US$7.1b for cancer test developer Grail

[BENGALURU] Gene sequencing company Illumina Inc will pay US$7.1 billion in cash and stock to buy cancer test...

Sep 21, 2020 07:23 PM
Companies & Markets

UG Healthcare stock split to take effect on Oct 2

CATALIST-LISTED UG Healthcare Corp's planned share split, which was approved by shareholders in a vote last Friday,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; nine imported, none in community

Temasek-backed fintech startup TrueLayer raises US$25m

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.