Venture posts 6.1% fall in H2 FY2025 earnings to S$114 million

Its board has proposed a final dividend of S$0.50 per share, unchanged from the same period last year

[SINGAPORE] Venture Corporation posted a 6.1 per cent fall in H2 FY2025 earnings to S$114 million from S$121.4 million the year prior.

In its earnings release on Thursday (Feb 26), Venture reported a 5.8 per cent fall in H2 FY2025 revenue to S$1.3 billion from S$1.4 billion in H2 FY2024. This was mainly driven by lower demand in the lifestyle consumer technology sector for product replacement due to improved product reliability.

For FY2025, Venture reported a 7.4 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to S$227 million from S$245 million the year prior.

This came as revenue for FY2025 fell 7.4 per cent to S$2.5 billion, from S$2.7 billion in the previous year.

The company attributed the full-year decline mainly to the same lower demand in the lifestyle consumer technology segment that impacted H2 FY2025.

The company’s earnings per share came in at S$0.787 for the full year, from S$0.844 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Venture’s board proposed a final dividend of S$0.50 per share, unchanged from the same period last year. Including the interim and special dividends, the total dividend for FY2025 will be S$0.80 per share, a 6.7 per cent increase from FY2024. If approved at the upcoming annual general meeting, the final dividend will be payable on May 19.

For 2026, Venture said that it aims to accelerate growth through several pathways and that it is seeing positive traction with customers.

The demand in the networking and communications, test and measurement instrumentation and semiconductor-related equipment domains is being underpinned by strong growth in hyperscale data-centres.

In the lifestyle consumer segment, Venture is deepening collaboration with a key customer to co-develop next-generation products and technologies.

The company said it will continue to work on technologies and capabilities in strategic areas and forge more partnerships.

Shares of Venture closed down 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$16.90 on Thursday.