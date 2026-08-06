Venture Q2 net profit up 10.3% at S$63 million, increases interim dividend

Earnings for the first half of 2026 grow 5.6% to S$119.3 million

The company declared an interim ordinary dividend of S$0.30 a share, up 20% from the interim ordinary dividend of S$0.25 a share declared for H1 FY2025. PHOTO: VENTURE CORP

[SINGAPORE] Technology solutions provider Venture Corp posted a 10.3 per cent increase in net profit to S$63 million for its second quarter ended Jun 30, up from S$57.1 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the quarter rose 12.5 per cent year on year to S$726.2 million from S$645.3 million previously, the mainboard-listed group said in a regulatory filing on Thursday (Aug 6). On a sequential quarter basis, revenue was up 15.6 per cent against that in the first quarter.

This brought net profit for the first half of 2026 to S$119.3 million, up 5.6 per cent from S$113 million in H1 FY2025.

Revenue for the half-year grew 7.4 per cent to S$1.4 billion, from S$1.3 billion in the previous corresponding period.

The top-line performance in Q2 was boosted by strong growth in its tech-focused portfolio, particularly test and measurement instrumentation, networking and communications, and semiconductor-related equipment, including businesses supporting artificial intelligence-related infrastructure.

However, revenue from its portfolio comprising its life sciences, medtech and lifestyle consumer segments fell 8.5 per cent year on year in Q2 to S$227 million.This was due to lower volumes from a key lifestyle consumer customer, though this was partially offset by growth in life-sciences revenue.

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Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at S$0.218, up from S$0.198 in the corresponding period last year. For H1 FY2026, EPS rose to S$0.414 from S$0.392.

The company declared an interim ordinary dividend of S$0.30 a share for the half year, up 20 per cent from the interim ordinary dividend of S$0.25 a share declared for H1 FY2025. Last year, the group also paid a special dividend of S$0.05 a share. The dividend will be paid on Sep 11, after books close on Sep 1.

As at Jun 30, Venture maintained a strong net cash position of S$1.1 billion, with zero debt.

Its working capital position rose to S$932.6 million from S$830.8 million as at Dec 31, driven by higher inventories to support business growth and strengthen supply chain resilience.

Venture said that growth delivered in H1 was encouraging, and added that demand continues to strengthen across networking and communications, test and measurement instrumentation, and semiconductor-related equipment.

The counter closed down 1 per cent or S$0.17 at S$16.21 on Thursday, before the announcement.