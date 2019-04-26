Venture's Q1 earnings up 8.6% despite pricing pressures

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
VENTURE Corporation's first-quarter net profit rose 8.6 per cent to S$90.9 million despite pricing pressures and intense competition in the business environment, it said on Thursday.
For the period ended March 31, 2019, revenue rose 8.5 per cent to S$928.8 million, on the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg