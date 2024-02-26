Verdane raises 1.1 billion euros for digital, green bets in Europe

Published Mon, Feb 26, 2024 · 6:27 am
Verdane typically invests 20 million euros to about 150 million euros in companies through stake purchases.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

ESG

VERDANE has raised 1.1 billion euros (S$1.2 billion) for a new fund to invest in companies working to digitalise and decarbonise the European economy.

The growth investment firm drew commitments from the likes of private and public pension funds, university endowments and insurance companies for the Edda III fund, according to a statement.

“We only invest in companies that pass our 2040 test,” Bjarne Kveim Lie, Verdane’s co-founder and managing partner, said. “That is those we believe are positioned to succeed in a more sustainable economy.”

Investors were also drawn to the Edda III fund by the weighted revenue growth of 22 per cent across the firm’s portfolio last year, Lie said. Verdane typically invests 20 million euros to about 150 million euros in companies through stake purchases.

“There are more exciting growth and growth buyout companies in Europe now than ever before,” Lie said. “It’s not the glory days of 2020, it’s difficult sometimes as buyers to meet sellers at the mid-point, but we do still see a lot of opportunities to buy into companies at attractive prices.”

The latest fund takes the amount raised by Verdane to 2.2 billion euros in the past six months. BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Green funds

European Union

Decarbonisation

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Lippo unit under probe over alleged fraud in case involving UOB loans

Cromwell E-Reit reports 7% lower H2 DPU at 0.07903 euro

Great Eastern H2 profit falls 13% to S$337.4 million

Raffles Medical posts 63.8% drop in H2 profit to S$30.3 million

Seatrium posts S$1.7 billion H2 loss; reaches 670.7 million reais settlement for Operation Car Wash

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, Seatrium, SingLand, Raffles Medical, Hong Leong Finance

Breaking News

Most Popular