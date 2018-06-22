You are here

Versalink announces management changes

Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 3:16 PM
MALAYSIA-based office furniture maker, Versalink Holdings, on Friday announced several changes to its management team.

Executive director and group chief operating officer, Law Pei Ling, 42, will be redesignated as executive director of corporate strategy.  

Executive director, Law Kian Guan, 40, will be redesignated as executive director of special project. He will oversee the progress and achievement of special project including furniture manufacturing processes.

Both Ms Law and Mr Law are siblings of executive director and group CEO, Law Kian Siong. The three company executives are children of Law Boon Seng and the step-children of Lee Yuet Chin, who are substantial shareholders of Versalink.

Shashi Dharan Nair, 39, now head of quality (operations) at Jemaramas Jaya Sdn Bhd, a Versalink subsidiary, will be promoted to general manager (operations) of the same unit.

David Tann Beng Soon, 42, now marketing cum business development manager of another subsidiary, Versalink Marketing, will become its general manager (sales and marketing).

All of the above changes will take effect from July 13.

Versalink also said that Calvin Chang Chee Keong, 51, has resigned as sales and marketing director of Jemaramas Jaya to pursue another career opportunity.

