You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Vibrant addresses SGX-ST queries on Sabana disposal

Fri, May 31, 2019 - 8:22 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

VIBRANT Group on Friday night addressed queries from Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST) regarding its May 22 announcement that it was selling units in Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) and its stake in Sabana Investment Partners (SIP), which owns the Reit's manager.

Executed across three different sale and purchase agreements, the deal is worth S$62.2 million in net proceeds for Vibrant.

In response to SGX-ST's queries, Vibrant said on Friday that the aggregate consideration for the transactions was arrived at on a willing-buyer, willing-seller basis after arm's length negotiations.

The net asset value of the sale shares in SIP is S$4.28 million, based on the adjusted unaudited consolidated accounts of SIP for the third quarter ended 31 January 2019. The total consideration for that transaction is S$20.46 million for Vibrant's 51 per cent stake and an adjustment sum of about S$1.35 million, representing about 4.2 per cent of the total assets of Sabana Reit as at March 31, 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This is above the median value of 4.1 per cent of Singapore Reit managers' past precedent transactions that Vibrant has benchmarked, among other things, said the company. It added that it could not disclose precedent transaction values and/or ratios due to confidentiality obligations.

For the units in Sabana Reit, the consideration takes into account the closing price of 40.5 Singapore cents and 52-week high price of 44.5 Singapore cents for the full market day prior to the signing of the deal, said Vibrant. "No valuation has been commissioned as the sale units price at S$0.48 per unit is reasonably favourable," it added.

Both the sale shares and sale units transactions will be satisfied in cash.

Vibrant also disclosed that the excess of net proceeds over the book value of the transactions is about S$22.81 million. 

Companies & Markets

GKE Corp to gain stable income stream from limestone mining JV

China Gaoxian gives details of financial differences after termination of disposal

Malaysia shares close higher on Friday

China Hongxing Sports gets extension from SGX-ST to meet new-listing rules

UOB chief says 'why not' let an outsider succeed him

FLT to divest entire Australia property with planned sale of office, deck car park for A$5.4m

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_310519_6.jpg
May 31, 2019
Garage

As unicorns emerge, angels gather for the hunt

BT_20190531_KRBEACH1_3796928.jpg
May 31, 2019
Real Estate

Gaw Capital, Allianz in talks to buy Duo office, retail space for over S$1.5b

BT_20190531_JUFERRARI31_3796955.jpg
May 31, 2019
Transport

Electricity adds zip to Ferrari's fastest

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 Egg producer lands DBS' sustainability loan
3 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
4 Fuss-free, reliable Teochew cuisine
5 Bitcoin's rally masks uncomfortable fact: almost nobody uses it
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_mas_310519_88.jpg
May 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore housing loans shrink again, with overall lending flat in April: MAS data

mas.jpg
May 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_bitcoin_310519_79.jpg
May 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin's rally masks uncomfortable fact: almost nobody uses it

May 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre's acting CEO uncontactable; company facing demands from creditors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening