You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Vibrant evaluating disposal of Blackgold unit, posts FY2019 net profit

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 11:49 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

VIBRANT Group is in discussions with "relevant parties" to evaluate the disposal of Chinese coal miner Blackgold International Holdings.

In its FY2019 results filing, the freight and logistics, real estate and financial services group said Blackgold is still unable to provide a complete set of financial statements for consolidation purposes.

A special audit report released by EY Advisory in January said Blackgold appears to have falsified accounts and grossly inflated sales figures since it was acquired by Vibrant in July 2017.

The report also noted that Blackgold's management may also have recorded fictitious mining fees from subcontractors prior to the acquisition, suggesting that the false accounts date back to when it was still listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Vibrant posted a net profit of S$13 million for the financial year ended Apr 30, 2019, swinging from a loss of S$93.1 million the year before. This was driven by a steep drop in other operating expenses due mainly to the absence of investment write-offs in Blackgold and on receivables from Blackgold as a result of the accounting irregularities.

Other operating expenses decreased 89.8 per cent to S$9.4 million from S$92.6 million a year ago.

Increased turnover also bolstered the group's earnings, with revenue rising 74.2 per cent to S$281.7 million. The increase in revenue was mainly due to the recognition of the revenue upon the completion of the Master-Riviera Project in China.

Revenue from the freight and logistics segment remained the main driver, contributing S$152.6 million or 54.2 per cent to total revenue. The segment recorded a net profit of S$5.1 million compared with S$1.3 million in FY2018.

Earnings per share was 0.81 Singapore cent, compared with a loss per share of 13.09 Singapore cents a year ago. A first and final dividend of 0.4 Singapore cent per ordinary share has been recommended.

Vibrant's shares closed at 13.5 Singapore cents on Thursday, down 0.1 cent or 0.74 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Closing date of offer for Boardroom extended to July 12

Second Chance Properties Q3 net profit up 12.5% to S$2.34m

Innopac's appeal for more time to exit financial criteria watch-list rejected

Epicentre's ability to operate as going concern likely hit if forced to repay loan

Roxy-Pacific acquires retail building in Tokyo for 6b yen

Challenger calls for 2nd trading halt, corrects EGM resolution notice

Editor's Choice

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
3 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nwy_Tower_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to review 2019 growth forecast as trade war bites; weaker Q2 expected: MAS

doc75z1bcfc43spylcx6bd_doc728u9k5khypjqv44duq.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Property.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Government to invest S$40m in 5G innovation as a start: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening